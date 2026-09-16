Karnal administration takes career counselling initiative to rural schools

The career counselling initiative “Mera Bhavishya, Mera Nirnay” (My Future, My Decision), launched by the district administration and Education Department, has extended its outreach to rural areas, bringing career guidance directly to students of government schools.

As part of the programme, three IAS officers, including Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya, interacted with students of Classes IX to XII and listened to their concerns related to education, careers and competitive examinations.

Advertisement

A career counselling session was organised on Tuesday at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Indri. During the open interaction session, students freely raised questions about different career options. The officers encouraged the students to identify their interests and strengths, set clear goals and work consistently towards achieving them.

Advertisement

During the interaction, the medical field emerged as a particular area of interest among the girl students. Taking note of their enthusiasm, DC Dr Sharma announced that a visit to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, Karnal, would be organised for the students this month. During the educational visit, students will be introduced to various career opportunities in the medical field, medical education and the functioning of a hospital.

Dr Sharma stressed that every student should have a clear goal in life and that career counselling plays an important role in providing the right direction. He advised students not to choose a career under pressure, but to consider their interests, abilities and aptitude while also taking guidance from their parents.

Advertisement

KMC Commissioner Sharma highlighted the importance of Class 10 as a crucial stage for students to begin thinking seriously about their future. Sharing experiences from her own journey, she emphasised the importance of hard work, confidence, discipline and perseverance. She advised students to choose subjects and careers according to their interests and capabilities rather than social or family pressure.

ADC Raiya urged students to set clear goals and work consistently towards them. He stressed the importance of time management, discipline and personality development, while encouraging students to explore opportunities across multiple career fields rather than limiting themselves to a single option.