Karnal Administration to auction properties of CMR defaulter rice millers; Rs 12.5 crore recovered

In a major step to recover long-pending government dues from defaulting rice millers, the Karnal district administration has initiated the process to auction their properties.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has directed officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to start the process in coordination with the Revenue Department so that government dues can be recovered through auction.

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Meanwhile, the department has recovered around Rs 12.5 crore from five defaulting rice mills in the past few weeks. Officials said the recovery drive will gather momentum with more recoveries in the pipeline.

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“I have held a meeting of the officials and asked them to expedite the recovery of long-standing dues from defaulting rice millers. These officials have been asked to initiate the auctioning of properties,” said Dr Sharma.

Giving details of the recent recoveries, DFSC Mukesh Kumar said, “We have recovered around Rs 12.5 crore from defaulting rice mills. The recovery process will continue and further recoveries are expected to be done soon.”

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Among the major recoveries, around Rs 3.8 crore has been recovered from GR International, Rs 2 crore from Bhuwaneshwar Rice Mill, Rs 1.5 crore from Gurunanak Rice Mill, Rs 2.5 crore from Aggarwal Rice Mill and Rs 50 lakh from Rohit Trading. Recovery of more than Rs 2 crore from Vishwakarma Rice Mill is expected to be completed shortly, while Hariom Rice Mill is expected to deposit its dues soon, he added.

Sources said the government may introduce a one-time settlement policy to expedite recovery. The policy is expected to offer concessions in principal amount, interest or penalty, enabling defaulting mills to settle their outstanding liabilities and helping the government recover long-pending dues.

The Karnal district administration had earlier constituted a three-member committee to assess the properties of defaulter rice mills. The committee found that as many as 58 rice millers had failed to deliver custom-milled rice (CMR) worth around Rs 500 crore to the government since 2013-14, causing massive losses to the state exchequer.

Despite this, procurement agencies failed to recover the dues during the entire period, raising serious questions over enforcement and accountability.

As per sources, while FIRs were registered in some cases and properties were attached in a few others, the recovery remained incomplete as no auctions were conducted. In several cases, recovery became difficult as the millers had taken rice mills on lease, leaving no fixed assets in their own name. In some cases, millers had approached courts.

Sources in procurement agencies admitted that stringent action could have ensured recovery, but weak follow-up allowed defaulters to escape financial liability for years.