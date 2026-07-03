Karnal admn intensifies efforts to set up libraries in all 395 gram panchayats

On the call of Union Power Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, the district administration has intensified efforts to establish libraries in all 395 gram panchayats across the district so that everyone can benefit from this initiative in rural areas.

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During his visit to his constituency last month, Khattar had announced that libraries would be set up in all gram panchayats and directed officials to begin work on the project. Following the Union Minister’s directions, Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma recently held meetings with officials, reviewed the present status of libraries, and directed them to explore options for setting up libraries in the remaining villages.

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According to official information, as many as 131 libraries are currently functional in the district. These libraries have a wide range of books related to competitive examinations, along with basic infrastructure. Library attendants have already been appointed in all operational libraries to assist students who visit to study.

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“Officials of the departments concerned have been directed to conduct joint inspections in villages and submit detailed reports on suitable locations for libraries,” the DC said.

Officials have been asked to assess existing buildings, the need for renovation, furniture, computers, and other basic infrastructure based on the population of each village. They have also been instructed to submit affidavits along with their reports.

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“A proposal worth around Rs 5.72 crore has been sent for the renovation of buildings and procurement of furniture in another 106 villages. In 103 gram panchayats where land is available, works worth around Rs 25.81 crore have already been approved under the D-Plan for constructing library buildings and providing essential facilities. However, around 50-55 gram panchayats currently have neither land nor suitable buildings, and the administration is exploring options to identify land before construction begins,” said Amit Kumar, CEO,

Zila Parishad.

The DC said that negligence in the implementation of this initiative would invite administrative action. He maintained that the libraries would initially provide basic infrastructure, reading material, and books for various competitive examinations.

“The facilities will be upgraded in phases. The objective is to create accessible learning spaces where anyone from the village can study,” the DC said, adding that gram panchayats have already appointed attendants to manage the libraries.

“The aim is to ensure that children and youth in villages make effective use of these libraries and prepare for competitive examinations without having to leave their villages,” he added.

Meanwhile, local youth welcomed the initiative to establish libraries in villages. “We are thankful to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for focusing on libraries for rural youth. It will give us an opportunity to read different kinds of books,” said Rajiv, a resident of Kamalpur village.