Karnal admn observes car-free Tuesday

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 5

On the call of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the district administration observed a car-free day, on Tuesday.

Officers came to the offices either on bicycles or on foot. DC Anish Yadav and SP Shashank Kumar Sawan walked to their offices from their camp offices, while MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena and SDM Anubhav Mehta and other officers came to their offices on bicycles.

They urged people to observe every Tuesday a car-free day. During his recent visit to Karnal while inaugurating a state-level campaign ‘cyclothon for drug-free Haryana’, the CM announced that every Tuesday be observed as a car-free day in Karnal for a healthy lifestyle.

The DC, who walked 3 km, said people should adopt the habit of observing every Tuesday as a car-free day, which would not only help in keeping them healthy but also reduce traffic congestion in the city.

He appealed to the market associations to join hands in this campaign. SP Sawan said all police officials were part of this campaign and people should also adopt it. SDM Mehta said it was a healthy practice and everyone should adopt it. The MC Commissioner said every year, World Car-free Day was observed on September 22, to make people aware of the environment. He also appealed to the people not to come to their workplace on a car or other vehicles at least once a week or month, which would not only help in saving fuel but also saving the environment.

