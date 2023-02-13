Karnal admn to purchase 3 drones to spot illegal mining

Karnal, February 12
To keep a check on illegal mining along the Yamuna and to save natural resources, the Karnal district administration has planned to purchase three drones.
These drones will be purchased by the Mining and Geology Department and handed over to the Police Department. The police stations near the Yamuna will use these drones for surveillance. A purchase committee has been constituted for this job.
“We are serious about the problem of illegal mining. I hold monthly meetings of the district-level task force to review the progress. Directions are issued accordingly,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC).
“Drone technology can play a significant role in checking illegal mining. It will also help in saving natural resources. We have planned to purchase three drones. A purchase committee has already been constituted,” said the DC. SHOs will be given drones, who will further assign these drones to police personnel. Training will also be given to them, Yadav said.
“I have also directed the department officials to get an FIR registered even against those whose land is used for mining. Officials of the Irrigation Department have been directed to remain vigilant,” said the DC.
Kamlesh Rani, Mining Officer, said they had impounded 10 vehicles involved in mining in January. “For purchasing drones, we have approached the Drone Imaging and Information Services Haryana Ltd. (DRIISHYA) for further process,” she maintained.
