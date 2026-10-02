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Home / Haryana / Karnal among 50 cities selected under Centre’s PRAGATI initiative

Karnal among 50 cities selected under Centre’s PRAGATI initiative

Karnal, Faridabad and Gurugram included from Haryana; focus on timely execution of development projects and strengthening civic services

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:00 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Karnal. Image for representation.
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Karnal city has been included among the 50 cities in the country and three cities of Haryana under the Union government’s Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) initiative. Apart from Karnal, Faridabad and Gurugram from Haryana have been included in the list under the initiative, which aims to ensure regular review, inter-departmental coordination and timely implementation of major development projects.

Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saloni Sharma said Karnal’s inclusion presented an important opportunity to accelerate development works and strengthen civic services. The MC would focus on making the city cleaner, better organised and more citizen-friendly, with emphasis on sanitation, solid waste management, roads and footpaths, drainage, traffic management and green spaces.

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“Planning development projects is not enough. Their timely and effective implementation, along with visible results on the ground, is equally important,” Sharma said. She added that ongoing projects would be regularly monitored and officials directed to adhere to given timelines. Any delays or obstacles would be addressed in coordination with the concerned departments and agencies.

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On sanitation, Sharma said the MC was focusing on door-to-door waste collection, source segregation, cleaning of garbage-vulnerable points, scientific waste disposal and public awareness. She appealed to residents to segregate household and commercial waste according to prescribed categories and hand it over to MC collection vehicles instead of dumping it in public places.

Sharma said the Corporation would also continue work on city beautification, development and protection of green spaces, and maintenance of public areas. She stressed that active citizen participation, along with efficient municipal services, would be essential to achieving the goal of making Karnal a clean and model city.

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She said the PRAGATI initiative would provide major momentum to the coordinated and timely execution of development projects and civic improvement works in Karnal.

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