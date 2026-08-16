Karnal and Kaithal celebrate Independence Day with parades, PT shows and cultural events

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated across Karnal and Kaithal districts with patriotic fervour as people gathered at district, sub-divisional and other functions to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

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At the district-level function held at the new grain market in Karnal, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa unfurled the National Flag and inspected the ceremonial parade. Prior to this programme, he visited the Shaheedi Smarak near Karna Park and laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs. He also honoured the families of martyrs present at the function.

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Addressing the gathering, Gangwa said this day was particularly special as Independence Day coincided with the festival of Hariyali Teej this year. He extended warm greetings to all mothers, sisters and daughters of Haryana on the festive occasion. March-past, mass PT show and cultural performances were major attractions of this programme.

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In Kaithal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi unfurled the Tricolour at the police lines and took the salute of the parade. He called upon citizens to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047 and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s goal of a developed Haryana. Bedi also honoured 20 persons for outstanding contributions in their respective fields. Among them was Fakir Chand, who, under an initiative of DC Aparajita, collected waste from the city and donated around Rs 40 lakh.

Independence Day was similarly celebrated with enthusiasm at Gharaunda, Assandh, Kalayat, the Karnal Municipal Corporation, Dyal Singh College and Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

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Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yogender Rana and Nilokheri MLA Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi unfurled the national flag in Gharaunda, Assandh, Nilokheri. Labourfed Chairman Devender Panchal unfurled the tricolor in Kalayat, while Mayor Renu Bala Gupta unfurled tricolour during a function organised at the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office, and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Pushpa unfurled the national flag in a programme organised at academy.