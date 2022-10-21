Karnal bans arrival of paddy from other dists

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 20

Days after the surfacing of the “proxy procurement” of paddy in the district, a fresh case of using state’s farmers to sell paddy from neighbouring states has come to light in various grain markets of the district.

Good price in local market Farmers are getting good prices here, so farmers from Sonepat, Panipat and other districts came here to sell their produce. Now, we have put a ban on the arrival of paddy from other districts. Naresh Mann, secretary, Gharaunda Market Panel

Sources said paddy from neighbouring states was being sold on the gate passes issued in the names of the farmers of Sonepat, Panipat, Palwal, Hodal and other districts of Haryana in various grain markets of Karnal, prompting the authorities to put a ban on the arrival of paddy from other districts of the state except Karnal.

Farmers from Karnal district are allowed to bring their produce in grain markets after proper verification, said an official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The sources said several vehicles, including canters, loaded with paddy in gunny bags, were brought from neighbouring states and sold in different mandis on the name of farmers from various districts of the state. The authorities gave reasons that parmal varieties were being procured above the MSP in Karnal grain markets, so farmers from other districts of Haryana had come here to sell their produce, but when inquired about the matter, it came to the fore that paddy was brought in canters packed in gunny bags. Apart from paying the fare of the canters, toll tax, ranging between Rs 400 and Rs 1,500, was also paid for one side to come to various grain markets of the district from Palwal, Sonepat, Hodal and Panipat, besides other places. When checking the records of the HSAMB, no rate above the MSP was mentioned. The sources said procurement from these districts had been done at Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Kunjpura, Nissing, Taraori, Assandh and other grain markets of the district.