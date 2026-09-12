Karnal Bar Association poll counting halted amid ruckus

High-voltage drama unfolded at the Karnal District Bar Association counting centre late Friday night as a dispute between supporters of two candidates over the post of president led to the suspension of vote counting.

The election had witnessed a turnout of 2,038 votes, with three candidates Kanavdeep, Jangsher Singh Rana and Vinod Sharma in the fray for the president’s post.

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As per the Returning Officer (RO) Surjeet Narwal, counting was stopped after polling agents raised objections over several ballot papers, due to which counting could not be completed. Ballot papers were sealed in boxes in the presence of Duty Magistrate and SDM Karnal Devender Sharma. Now, the RO will request the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court to constitute a committee led by the retired judge of the High Court for the counting of all the posts including president, male vice-president, female vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, so that the results would be declared.

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“No vote was counted after the objections were raised by one group. As the ruckus continued, we had to stop the counting. We will request the Bar Council for the counting of all posts by constituting a committee led by a retired judge of the High Court,” said Narwal.

As the situation escalated, Karnal SDM Devender Sharma, who had been appointed as the Duty Magistrate, reached the counting centre. The ballot boxes were sealed in his presence and subsequently handed over to the district administration.

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Police personnel were also deployed at the spot to control the situation. As the tension increased, some people were reportedly removed from the court premises by the police.

Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty over the result, supporters of Kanavdeep celebrated after a rumour circulated that he had been declared the winner. The situation was later clarified, with officials making it clear that no result has been declared.

“Some votes had been kept aside over the dispute. I am confident of my victory and after the final counting, we will be declared winner,” said Kanvdeep, candidate for the president post.

Jangsher Singh Rana, candidate for the president post, also confident of his victory and said that he would win the elections after the counting process is completed.