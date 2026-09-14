Karnal Bar Association Polls: Kanavdeep wins president’s post by narrow 4-vote margin

Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of votes for various posts of the Karnal Bar Association was conducted peacefully on Monday at Panchayat Bhawan, after the directions issued by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

The counting was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee, constituted by the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, comprising Amit Rana, Sharmila Sharma and Harpreet Singh Multani, who are members of the Bar Council.

Advertisement

Duty magistrate and Karnal SDM Devender Sharma, Returning Officer (RO) Surjeet Narwal along with others were also present during the process.

Advertisement

After the counting was completed, Kanavdeep was declared president of the Karnal Bar Association -- in a close contest by a margin of four votes. Kanavdeep got 861 votes, while his nearest rival Jangsher Singh Rana received 857 votes.

The election witnessed a turnout of 2,038 votes. Kanavdeep, Jangsher Singh Rana and Vinod Sharma were in the fray for the post of president.

Advertisement

Moreover, Mohit Arora has been elected as the treasurer, while Vandanda Jain as joint secretary, Chander Prakash as secretary, Sanjay Chaudhary as vice president and Preeti Rana as the woman vice president.

Earlier on Friday, the voting took place peacefully, however, the counting of votes was stopped on the late Friday night following s dispute between supporters of the two candidates contesting for the post of president.

RO Narwal halted the process and subsequently, ballot papers were sealed in boxes in the presence of Duty Magistrate and Karnal SDM Devender Sharma.

Following fresh directions of the Bar Council, the three-member committee supervised the opening of the sealed ballot boxes, verification and handling of ballot papers, counting of votes and declaration of the results.

The entire counting process was video recorded, including the opening of the ballot boxes, verification and handling of ballot papers, counting of votes and declaration of the final results.

“On the directions of the Bar Council, we came here to conduct the counting process. It remained peaceful and Kanavdeep has been declared as president by four votes,” said Sharmlila Sharma, one of the committee members.

“The counting remained peaceful and all office bearers have been declared in the presence of a three-member committee constituted by the Bar Council,” said Surjeet Narwal, RO.

Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed in heavy numbers to ensure law and order. Outsiders were not allowed to enter the premises of the Panchayat Bhawan.