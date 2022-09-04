Karnal: 'Beaten up' over book, student consumes poison

Karnal, September 3
A 15-year-old medical student of the Government School Biana allegedly ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance at her residence in Sikanderpur village on Friday evening.
Her family blamed three persons, including two students for her extreme step. Demanding arrest of the accused, they refused to take the body after postmortem. It was only after Mukesh Kumar, DSP, Headquarters, pacified them and assured that all the accused would be arrested, they took the body back home.
Her family said she was a brilliant student and wanted to become a doctor. A few days ago, she had borrowed a book from a fellow student that was “objected to by two other students”. They allegedly misbehaved with her and beat her up. As she could not bear the harassment, she ended her life on Friday evening, alleged the family. A case was registered against the three suspects.
