Karnal: BKU (Chotu Ram) gets state core committee

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

A state-level meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Chotu Ram) was organised at Dera Kar Sewa in the city in which the state core committee was constituted unanimously. Besides, the district presidents were appointed.

Balraj Singh Dhillon, Beant Singh Dhuman, Balwan Singh Shekhpura, Sukhwinder Singh, Bhadur Singh Mehla Baldi, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, Rajesh Chandoli, Amandeep and Gurtej Singh Warach have been kept in the state core committee, while Harbhajan Singh, Pargat Singh, Shaminder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh Darar have been appointed state committee members.

Chattarpal Sindhar was appointed district Karnal president, while Amrit Singh Bugga has been nominated working district president, while Virender Cheema has been appointed as youth president. Advocate Kavita Dutta was given the charge of women wing district president, while Rajeshwari Randhawa has been appointed as the women wing vice-president.

Balihar Virk has appointed as president, IT cell, while Manoj Bajida vice-president. Shamsher Ror Kala Majra was appointed Nilokheri block president, while Sewa Singh of Nissing block president, Vikram Singh was appointed president of the Nagla Chowk area, Shabh Singh Sandhu was appointed block president of Karnal rural. Tajinder Sigh was appointed district president of Kaithal, while Tejpal Singh vice-president, said the press release.

Pardeep Jaglan was appointed district president of Panipat.