Karnal blind murder case solved, 3 arrested for killing Agra man

With the arrest of three persons, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved the blind murder of a 35-year-old man, who was found injured near NDRI Chowk on the night of September 16 and later died in hospital.

The deceased was identified, through an Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket, as Kalicharan, a resident of Baroda village, Kirawali tehsil, Agra district, Uttar Pradesh. His brother, Chetan, identified the body. On the basis of his complaint, a case under relevant sections pertaining to murder was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

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The three accused were arrested from Mangal Colony. They have been identified as Deepanshu alias Dimpy and Yogesh alias Noni, residents of New Valmiki Colony, and Romeo alias Aloo, a resident of New Bahadur Chand Colony, Karnal.

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The accused confessed to killing Kalicharan with a knife after an argument. The police are making efforts to recover the weapon, the victim’s mobile phone and motorcycle, said Ravindra Kumar, ASP, Karnal.

He said that late on Wednesday night, the police received information regarding a man lying injured on the roadside near the LIC office at NDRI Chowk. A police team reached the spot and shifted the injured man to District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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ASP Kumar said that on the directions of SP Karan Goel, the investigation was assigned to Special Detective Unit in-charge Parveen Kumar. The police team analysed CCTV footage, conducted a technical investigation and worked on information received from reliable sources to identify the suspects.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused told the police that they were travelling on a motorcycle when an argument broke out with Kalicharan over an issue on the way. The issue further escalated, following which they attacked Kalicharan with a knife and fled the spot on a motorcycle.