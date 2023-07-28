Karnal blood bank grapples with shortage

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 27

The blood bank at the district hospital is struggling with a limited stock of blood, intensifying concerns of patients in need.

As much as 110 units of blood are in stock, which is lower than its usual stock of 300 units. There is a demand for 30-40 units daily. The crisis is forcing the authorities to reach out to organisations to hold donation camps. They are also urging the citizens to come forward and donate blood.

Cancellation of blood donation camps due to flood, unfavourable weather conditions and a myth among people that donating blood during hot and humid climatic conditions causes weakness are considered major reasons behind it. This has hampered regular blood donation. The situation is almost the same in a majority of private blood banks, said an official.

“Three camps have been cancelled as donors are not coming forward due to the floods and hot weather. We have been facing difficulties in meeting the demand of people. Even in this crisis, we are providing blood to those in need. If anyone wants to donate blood voluntarily, they can, but we are not forcing anyone to donate in exchange for blood units,” said Dr Sanjay Verma, Regional Blood Transfusion Officer (RBTO), Karnal.

The authorities are hopeful that the condition may improve after July 30 as several camps are expected to be held.

“In this time of need, we have approached several social and religious organisations for organising camps. We have got positive results from them and the condition may improve after July 30 as some blood donation camps are expected to be organised. These camps will be held on July 30 in Samanabahu, on July 31 in Taraori, August 6 in Gharaunda, August 13 in Karnal, August 15 in Kaimla, and August 16 and 17 in Karnal. We are hopeful, we will collect around 600-800 units at these camps,” said Dr Verma.

Blood is provided free of cost to the patients admitted to government hospitals, he added.

“We appeal to the people to come forward and donate blood as donating blood does not cause weakness,” said Dr Varma.

