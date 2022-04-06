Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

A body of a four-year-old boy, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, was found on the terrace of a neighbour house early morning at Kamalpur Roran village.

They suspected Jas was kidnapped by a begger. Karna Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the information about Jaish and the begger.

The villagers along with launched a search operation last night and found the body in the morning at 5 am today.

A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when she went upstairs after hearing a noise.

After which, she raised an alarm and informed the family members and villagers, who informed the police.

The incident has left the family members, relatives and villagers heartbroken.

As per the family members, the boy on Tuesday had gone to take some eatable items but did not return.

The family members of the victim had filed a police complaint and also provided CCTV footage in which a man wearing saffron clothes was seen carrying a big begging bag.

On their complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC and rounded up a couple of beggers as the family members had suspected he was kidnapped by a begger.

However, now the family members, are suspecting the involvement of a local in the kidnapping and murder of the child.

ASP, Indri, Himadri Kaushik, along with forensic experts are at the crime scene.