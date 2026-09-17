Karnal Brahmin Sabha observes PM’s birthday as ‘black day’ to protest UGC regulations

District Karnal Brahmin Sabha observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and the completion of 25 years of his public life on Thursday as a “black day”. Members of the Sabha wore black armbands to protest against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recently issued regulations, introduced to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.

A meeting of District Karnal Brahmin Sabha was held at Brahmin Dharamshala, where members discussed the new UGC regulations. Working committee member Sachin Bhardwaj said the new rules had created widespread resentment among members of the general category. He said people from the general category fear the framework could result in discrimination against them.

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He termed the new regulations “black laws” and alleged that they could create confusion and chaos on university and college campuses. “We believe these regulations have been introduced on the directions of the Union Government led by PM Modi, so we have decided to observe his birthday as a black day,” said Bhardwaj.

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Meenu Pandit, another member of the working committee, said that as part of their protest, several community members also switched off lights at their homes in the evening when BJP workers were lighting diyas as part of the Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations.

Surinder Barota, former president of the Sabha, said these regulations were against students from upper castes, so they were opposing them. “We have been protesting against these rules and will continue our protest till they are rolled back,” he added.

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The recently introduced regulations are intended to strengthen mechanisms for preventing and addressing caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges and to make campuses safer and more inclusive. Under the framework, higher educational institutions are required to establish mechanisms such as special committees, helplines and monitoring arrangements for dealing with complaints of caste-based discrimination, particularly involving students from SC, ST and OBC communities.