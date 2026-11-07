Karnal catches the running bug, marathon culture gains ground

Running is no longer just a fitness activity in Karnal district; it has become a passion, a lifestyle and a growing movement. Over the past couple of years, the enthusiasm for running and participating in marathons has increased significantly in the district, with people from different age groups taking up the sport.

From youngsters and working professionals to homemakers and senior citizens, an increasing number of residents are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the roads and tracks.

Moreover, Karnal’s running enthusiasts are not limiting themselves to local events but are travelling to different cities across the country and even overseas to participate in prestigious marathons and international running events. Whether in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur or destinations abroad, runners from Karnal are making their presence felt on the running tracks.

For these enthusiasts, running has become more than just a way to stay physically fit. It is about challenging personal limits, building discipline and experiencing the satisfaction of achieving something that once seemed impossible.

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“When we started running in Karnal around four years ago, there were hardly two or three people involved in the activity. It was difficult in the beginning, as we frequently suffered injuries. We then worked out a plan that included a balance of warm-up exercises, strength training, running and stretching. This brought considerable improvement in our performance. Today, our group has grown to more than 200 men and women who participate in 10K, 21K, 42K and ultramarathon events,” said Dr Balbir Singh Virk, an orthopaedic surgeon.

Dr Virk has completed 10 full marathons and 125 half-marathons in India and abroad, including events in London, Chicago, Berlin and Sydney.

“Running has changed my life. It has improved my consistency and patience and taught me the importance of setting goals. Every kilometre I complete gives me a sense of achievement,” he added.

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Parvesh Gaba, who has completed multiple full and half-marathons, was also among those who took up running around four years ago along with Dr Virk.

“I started running because I had gained weight and was suffering from lifestyle-related health problems. Now, my group and I enjoy running together,” said Gaba.

Rahul Chaudhary, Sumit Mann and Kavita Mann, who have completed multiple full marathons and ultramarathons, are among the young runners inspiring others to take up the sport and participate in marathon events.

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They say the growing popularity of marathons has also fostered a sense of community among runners. People are forming running groups, organising practice sessions and motivating one another to improve their stamina and performance. Members of these groups regularly meet at Karna Stadium early in the morning or in the evening for practice.

“Several people who earlier went for morning walks have now joined running groups and are enthusiastically participating in half and full marathons,” said Sumit.

Social media has further contributed to the growing running culture in the district. Participants regularly share their training routines, marathon photographs, finishing medals and personal achievements online, inspiring others to follow suit.

Karan Mittal, Amit Gupta, Shiv Singla and Samrat Anand are among the young runners who have completed multiple marathons, including the Vedanta Half Marathon and the Indian Navy Half Marathon, and are motivating others to take up running.

“I started running in 2023 and have completed seven half-marathons so far. I visit Karna Stadium early every morning and practise regularly,” said Mittal.

“Running is accessible, requires minimal equipment and can be adapted to suit different fitness levels,” he added.

Fitness experts believe that the growing interest in running is a positive development, particularly at a time when sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-related health concerns are becoming increasingly common.