Karnal city reeling under traffic chaos

THE city is reeling under heavy traffic jams for the past couple of days. The haphazard parking of vehicles, encroachments and the violation of traffic rules are the major reasons behind the issue. Auto-rickshaws queue up outside the old bus stand, leading to traffic chaos. The Mughal Canal market often witnesses snarl-ups due to haphazard parking. ROHIT BHARGAVA, Karnal

No end to stray dog menace in Yamunanagar

STRAY dogs have been a nuisance in the streets and markets of Yamunanagar for more than a year. They scare away pedestrians and attack commuters, often leading to accidents. The authorities concerned must initiate remedial measures at the earliest to end the stray dog terror in the city. VINOD JAIN, Yamunanagar

Parks in Rohtak cry for maintenance

PUBLIC parks in Rohtak have been crying for maintenance for a long time. The wild grass growth, lack of sanitation in toilets, non-functional lights, defunct fountains and swings and filthy water reservoirs have added to their miserable condition. The local authorities must maintain these and invest in their regular upkeep. NIRMAL, Rohtak