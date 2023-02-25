Karnal city roads to be free of overhead electric cables

Karnal, February 24
To make major roads of the city free of overhead electric cables, the district administration and the UHBVN will jointly work to replace these with underground power lines soon under the Smart City Mission.
A foot survey has been conducted by UHBVN officials and the agency assigned the work, said Sombir Singh, XEN, UHBVN, City. “We have conducted a survey to make earmarked congested markets free of overhead electric wires and a report has been submitted to the higher authorities for the approval of the drawing,” said the XEN.
Roads between Meerut Road and Meera Ghati Chowk, and Civil Hospital Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk via Old Vegetable Market Chowk and Committee Chowk will be covered under the project, said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.
“I have asked the officials to ensure that the roads are repaired properly after laying the underground electric cables. Nineteen compact sub-stations (CSS) will be established in the corners of parks, parking spaces and other available spaces in the city,” said Yadav. These roads have been covered under a pilot project and the work will be completed in nine months. A sum of Rs 26.74 crore will be spent on it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...