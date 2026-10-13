Karnal city to expand CCTV network for surveillance

The Karnal city’s surveillance network is set to be expanded, with the Karnal police suggesting several locations for the installation of additional CCTV cameras for the city surveillance. The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sent the proposal further to the authorities of Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), an agency which is looking after the Karnal Smart City project, for further review.

As per the authorities, the proposed expansion aims at strengthening security, improve traffic management and enhance the monitoring of sensitive locations across the city.

Advertisement

At present, a total of 429 high-tech cameras have been installed at 98 strategic locations across Karnal. Of them, 129 were installed by the MC, while 300 additional cameras were installed under the Karnal Smart City project. The live feeds from these cameras are monitored round the clock at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) by the Karnal police and the team of the KSCL. The authorities claim the centre plays an important role in the city surveillance and traffic management, enabling officials to monitor traffic movement and keep a watch on different parts of the city.

Advertisement

The police have suggested the installation of CCTV cameras at 111 locations in the city. Of them, 36 locations under the City police station area, while 17 in the Civil Lines police station area, 25 locations in the Sector-32/33 police station area, six in the Madhuban police station area, 23 in the Ram Nagar police station area and four in the Sadar police station area. The general house of the MC has already passed this proposal.

“We have received a proposal from the Karnal police regarding the installation of additional cameras at over 100 locations. The proposal has been sent to the KSCL authorities. We will jointly review the proposal sent by the police,” said Monika Sharma, XEN, KMC.

Advertisement

Ramphal, GM, KSCL, said the locations recommended by the police would be examined before taking further action.

Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO KSCL, said the expansion of CCTV network will strengthen the existing surveillance infrastructure. “The locations will be finalised after the joint team inspect and verify the locations,” said Dr Sharma.