Karnal city tops Haryana in cleanliness, bags President’s Award for 2nd consecutive year

Adding another feather to its cap, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has once again brought laurels to the city by securing the top position in the state in Swachh Survekshan 2025 and winning the prestigious President’s Award for cleanliness. With this achievement, Karnal has become the first municipal corporation in Haryana to receive the recognition for the second consecutive year.

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, ACS Ashok Meena and KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a grand award ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. However, according to officials, Karnal’s national ranking will be announced later.

Last year, the city secured the third position at the national level in Swachh Survekshan and received the President’s Award. Maintaining its impressive performance in 2025, the KMC has once again earned national recognition for its sustained efforts towards cleanliness and sanitation.

According to official data, Karnal’s ranking has improved over the past two consecutive years, after witnessing a decline earlier. In Swachh Survekshan 2023, it dropped to the 115th rank among cities with a population of over one lakh, a decline of 30 places from its 85th position in 2022 (among 4,354 cities in the 1–10 lakh population category). In 2021, its ranking was 86th, 17th in 2020, 24th in 2019, 41st in 2018 and 65th in 2017.

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Congratulating the residents and municipal staff, the Mayor said, “Receiving the prestigious President’s Award for the second consecutive year is a matter of pride and happiness for every resident of Karnal. This achievement reflects the dedication of our Safai Mitras, the hard work of the MC’s sanitation wing and the active cooperation of the people. We are thankful to Union Minister Manohar Lal, CM Nayab Singh Saini and Minister Vipul Goel for their guidance and support,” she added.

The KMC Commissioner credited the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the sanitation wing, as well as the cooperation of citizens, for the achievement.

“Our sanitation workers worked as one team to ensure the effective implementation of various cleanliness initiatives. I thank citizens for their cooperation and responsible participation. We must continue to innovate, involve communities and work collectively to make Karnal a model city for cleanliness,” she said.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Ashok Kumar also congratulated the sanitation staff and Safai Mitras for their dedicated efforts.

“This achievement is the result of the hard work, commitment and determination of our sanitation teams. We must not stop here. Our aim is to make Karnal one of the cleanest cities in the country. We will continue working with dedication and enthusiasm, with the active support of city residents,” he added.