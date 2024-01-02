Karnal civic body collects Rs 12.8 crore from tax payers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 1

The state government’s decision to offer a 100 per cent rebate on the interest of property tax, along with a discount of 15 per cent on pending arrears and a 15 per cent additional discount on the current bill till December 31, 2023, was welcomed by thousands of citizens who availed the benefits under the scheme and cleared their dues.

According to the data, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) collected Rs 12.84 crore from property tax payers. Of the recovered amount, nearly Rs 5 crore was collected during November and December when the government announced the scheme offering a 100 per cent rebate. During the last two days of the scheme, the KMC collected Rs 2 crore.

KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the scheme received a good response as large number of people cleared their dues.

“In order to ensure that more people benefitted from the interest-waiver scheme, the KMC had opened five windows for the public to clear their dues on the weekend,” said Meena.

Sharing details, he further said the Sports and Youth Affairs Department deposited Rs 47 lakh in the form of property tax, followed by Rs 17 lakh deposited by the Zila Parishad office, Rs 6 lakh by the Public Health and Engineering Department, Rs 16 lakh by the Haryana Roadways and Rs 57,000 by the Regional Transport Office.

Meena said the tax recovery process had ended and the department would soon start issuing notices to 202 defaulters. He also appealed to the defaulters to deposit their property tax to avoid having their properties attached in future. The KMC would recover the tax by auctioning the attached properties, he added.

