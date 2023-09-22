Karnal civic body issues notice to 21 property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 21

Taking strict action against property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal (MC), decided to either seal their property or issue attachment notices to them. It will also recover the tax by auctioning their properties.

The MC has issued notices to 21 defaulters and directed them to deposit tax within 30 days or action will be taken against them. The defaulters have not paid tax to the tune of Rs 5 crore since 2010, said MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena. Besides, the MC will issue letters to 23 government departments who defaulted, instructing them to deposit their dues.

Meena added that people can get a 15 per cent rebate on the current year tax after doing a self-assessment of their property tax on the Urban Local Bodies portal by September 30. While doing this, property owners can verify the details of their property IDs and submit requests to update any incorrect information, said the MC Commissioner. So far, Rs 5 crore has been collected as property tax. The self-assessment notices are being issued to property owners. So far, over 82,000 notices have been served, he added.

