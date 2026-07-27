Karnal civic body plans Rs 110-crore hybrid renewable energy project at Indri Escape drain

In a major step towards sustainable urban development, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to set up a 20 MW renewable energy plant along the Indri Escape drain under the Urban Challenge Fund. The ambitious project will not only generate clean energy but also transform a neglected stretch of land into an attractive green space.

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The proposed project will be developed on around 25 acres of land alongside the drain. It will comprise a 15 MW solar power plant and 5 MW of flower-shaped wind turbines, creating a hybrid renewable energy system capable of meeting a significant share of the KMC's electricity demand.

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KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma, along with technical experts, has already visited the site to assess its feasibility.

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According to officials, the drain currently presents a neglected appearance, with earthen embankments, scattered waste and underutilised land. Under the proposed plan, the area will undergo a complete transformation. The drain will be properly channelised to improve water flow and reduce pollution, while the surrounding land will be landscaped with greenery, open public spaces and improved access roads. A pillar-based platform will be constructed to support the installation of solar panels, ensuring efficient use of the available space without obstructing the drainage system, said Mahipal, Principal Consultant, Engineering Wing, KMC.

The electricity generated by the plant will be used to power 182 municipal tubewells, six sewage treatment plants (STPs), boosting centres and disposal pumping stations. This will significantly reduce the KMC's dependence on conventional power sources and make it largely self-reliant in meeting its energy requirements.

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Mahipal said the KMC currently spends around Rs 20 crore annually on electricity. Once the renewable energy plant becomes operational, the project is expected to substantially reduce this expenditure.

The project involves a one-time capital investment, and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared before execution. Subject to the necessary approvals under the Urban Challenge Fund, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 110 crore.

"The project will not only beautify the Indri Escape drain but also mark a major shift towards clean energy and the efficient utilisation of municipal land. It will transform this land into a productive asset while improving the city's environment and infrastructure," said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.