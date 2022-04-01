Karnal civic body recovers Rs 12-cr property tax in 17 days

Karnal, March 31
The efforts of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities has borne fruits as it has recovered a record property tax from defaulters. It has recovered Rs 12 crores in just 17 days from the property tax defaulters.
In 2021-22 fiscal till 5pm on March 31, the KMC recovered Rs 20 crore as property tax, said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC.
“We have launched a property sealing campaign from March 14 and uploaded the list of the defaulters on the website of the KMC as well as on the notice board. we have recovered a record Rs 12 crores from the property tax defaulters,” said the Commissioner. Earlier, prior to the sealing campaign, the KMC had recovered only Rs 8 crore as property tax, he said.
The Commissioner said the government department also deposited their dues. The post office has deposited Rs 2.67 lakh, Rs 1.44 crore by the UHBVN, Rs 5 lakh by the sugar mill, Rs 2.27 lakh by BDPO, Karnal office, Rs 1.90 lakh by Karna Lake, Rs 2.61 crore by Agro Mall, he said.
The Commissioner said the government had announced a rebate of interest on paying dues in one installment till March 31, and people took advantage of the scheme.
