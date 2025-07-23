Karnal civic body serves 70 more notices on property tax defaulters

Expediting the recovery process from property tax defaulters, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued 70 fresh notices to owners of hotels, restaurants, banquets and marriage halls with dues of Rs 1.25 crore. The defaulters have been given a one-week time to clear their dues.

In the coming days, the notices will also be issued to industrial units and commercial establishments for the recovery of dues, said Abhe Singh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC).

In the beginning of July, the MC had issued notices to management of various schools. The step is being initiated under the special recovery drive of the corporation which began June 13. The drive has contributed to a recovery of Rs 7.45 crore so far. With this, the total recovery in the financial year has reached Rs 9.80 crore against the target of Rs 25 crore. During the last financial year, the MC had collected Rs 11.70 crore. The authorities are hopeful that this drive will yield more results in the coming days. “We will further expedite the recovery campaign. Our appeal to those who are yet to deposit their property tax should deposit it, otherwise we will initiate sealing and attachment of property drive,” said the DMC.

As per the data, there are a total of 1,70,758 registered properties in the city, including 86,451 domestic, 14,906 commercial, 1,255 industrial, 1,326 institutional, 50,686 vacant plots, 2,018 properties under special categories such as banquet halls, restaurants, banks and marriage palaces, 7,960 mixed-use properties, and 6,156 agricultural properties.

However, only 58,120 of these properties have been self-certified by the owners, raising concerns about tax compliance.

As per data provided by the MC, a total of Rs 320 crore is pending in property tax. Of this amount, as much as Rs 120 crore is owed by the public, while the remaining Rs 200 crore is due from various government institutions, including both Union and State government bodies.