Karnal civic body to attach properties of tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 5

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) is facing a huge challenge in collecting the pending property tax from defaulters, who owe it around Rs 350 crore.

The MC has initiated a process to attach the properties of 204 defaulters and issue notices to them to clear their arrears within 15 days or face the consequences of attachment of their properties.

Besides, some government departments also owe around Rs 220 crore of taxes to the MC. A shortage of funds and non-payment of taxes by a large number of defaulters prompted the KMC to launch an extensive recovery drive in the city.

“We have started the process to notices to 204 property tax defaulters. In case they fail to clear their dues within 15 days, their properties would be attached,” said KMC Zonal Taxation Officer (ZTO) Ankush Prashar. The MC has set a target to earn Rs 30 crore in the current financial year, and Rs 12 crore have already been added to the corporation’s exchequer, he said.

Central Government institutions like NDRI, NBAGR, CSSRI, IIWBR and others have been evading tax payment despite multiple notices. They have not paid around Rs 195 crore of dues. HAU Regional Centre Uchani has not paid dues mounting to Rs 12.56 crore, while HPA Madhuban is yet to pay Rs 8.65 crore, followed by Karna Lake (Rs 2.13 crore) and Karna Stadium (Rs 1.14 crore), he added.

#Karnal