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Home / Haryana / Karnal civic body to give PNG connections major push to tackle LPG crisis

Karnal civic body to give PNG connections major push to tackle LPG crisis

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:35 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta chairs a meeting of officials of the Karnal Municipal Corporation, district administration and councillors.
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Aimed at addressing the growing problem in LPG supply, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), district administration and public representatives have jointly prepared a comprehensive action plan. The initiative is to promote piped natural gas (PNG) connections across the city as a sustainable solution. All councillors have assured full cooperation in implementing the plan.

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In this regard a crucial meeting was organised at the MC conference hall, which was chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and presided over by MC Commissioner Vaishali Sharma. Senior officials of the district administration and MC were also present at the meeting, organised to focus on deciding long-term strategy to ensure uninterrupted gas supply.

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Officials highlighted that rising dependency on LPG had created supply imbalances, where PNG offered a reliable, safe and eco-friendly alternative. It was decided that PNG connections would be actively promoted citywide. IGL officials presented details on current supply, rising demand and future prospects.

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As part of the plan, ward-level surveys will identify potential consumers, while awareness campaigns will be launched through WhatsApp groups, social media, and other communication channels to encourage households to adopt PNG. “To reduce dependency on LPG cylinders, PNG is a good alternative and people can avail the benefits of it,” said Gupta.

MC Commissioner Sharma directed IGL officials to expedite surveys, awareness drives, and connection processes. She said around 8,000 households already have PNG access but need to be encouraged to make connections quickly. She also instructed IGL to complete restoration work wherever pipelines had been laid, otherwise strict action would be taken. SDM Pradeep Kumar said that PNG was a cheaper and better option for residents. He urged households with both LPG and PNG connections—about 10,000 in the city—to discontinue LPG and rely solely on PNG.

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