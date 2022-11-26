Karnal civic body to set up 6 night shelters for homeless

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

A comprehensive plan has been prepared by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) to set up six night shelters for homeless people in the city to protect them from winter chills.

Three of the shelters, including one permanent shelter home, have been made operational and preparations are being done to make the remaining shelters functional by Saturday evening. These shelter homes will facilitate about 140 persons, claimed the authorities.

“One permanent shelter home is below the flyover in Prem Nagar and the remaining five are portable cabins. So far, three of them are operational,” said Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, KMC.

The permanent shelter home has a capacity of 80 persons and the shelter home near UHBVN office in Sector 12 can facilitate 20 persons. The shelter homes on Kachwa Road, near Old Bus Stand, on Meerut Road and near Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College have a capacity of 10 each, he added.

“We have assigned officials to ensure that no homeless person sleeps in the open, on footpaths or other public places in chilling nights. Duties have also been assigned to ensure that all facilities are being provided to them in shelter homes,” said Kumar. Parveen Chugh, city project officer, KMC, said the permanent shelter home would remain open round the clock and the remaining five would remain open from 6pm to 8am.