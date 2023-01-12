Karnal civic body without veterinary surgeon

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 11

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) does not have a veterinarian, which is a barrier in the process of keeping a check on the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the city.

Besides, without a veterinary surgeon, monitoring the health of around 2,000 cattle in gaushalas and nandishalas is a herculean task for the civic authorities. The KMC is dependent on outsourcing agencies for the health check-up of cattle.

As per information, Karnal civic body was upgraded to Karnal Municipal Corporation in 2010. A post of veterinary surgeon was also sanctioned after the upgradation, but no surgeon has been appointed so far.

Sources at the KMC said in the absence of a veterinary surgeon, the neutering programme of stray dogs was badly affected, and the MC had to hire private agencies at a huge cost.

“If we have our own veterinary surgeon, then we do have to depend on private agencies for the sterilisation of stray dogs. One surgeon is more than enough to make and execute a plan to check the stray dog menace,” said a KMC official.

#karnal