Karnal collects Rs 12.21 crore under property tax interest waiver scheme

The one-time property tax interest waiver scheme introduced by the Haryana Government witnessed an overwhelming response in Karnal city, with residents depositing Rs 12.21 crore after the scheme was launched on May 15. The scheme encouraged scores of property owners to clear their long-pending tax dues before the deadline of June 30.

Advertisement

The final day of the scheme saw massive rush at the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office, as taxpayers deposited a record Rs 2.54 crore in a single day. The employees of the KMC remained in the office till late night to help the people in depositing their dues. The KMC kept the tax branch and its tax collection counters open even on holidays. In the last five days — from June 26 to 30 — the civic body's exchequer received Rs 4.87 crore in property tax collections, reflecting the positive response from residents eager to avail themselves of the waiver.

Advertisement

As per the data, the KMC collected Rs 10.61 crore during June alone, making it one of the most successful months for property tax recovery. With these collections, the corporation has so far received Rs 18.17 crore in the current financial year against its annual target of Rs 30 crore.

Advertisement

The interest waiver scheme was announced by the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department on May 15, 2026, as a major relief measure for taxpayers. Under the scheme, property owners were granted a 100 per cent waiver of interest on pending property tax arrears for the period from the financial year 2010-11 to 2024-25. To avail the benefit, taxpayers were required to self-certify their property details on the online portal before June 30.

Officials believe the scheme played a significant role in improving tax collection. Many residents, who could not deposit their dues in the past, took advantage of the opportunity to settle their accounts without paying the accumulated interest.

Advertisement

KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma appreciated the response shown by the residents. She said that tax plays a vital role in development. Now the KMC will shift its focus towards recovering dues from those who failed to take advantage of the waiver. Notices will soon be issued to defaulting property owners, directing them to clear their pending dues, she added.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta also appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the residents of Karnal city. She appealed to residents to take advantage of the 10 per cent tax waiver scheme on the current bill till July 31.

“The deadline for the interest waiver scheme is completed. Regular tax payers can avail the benefits of the state government's 10 per cent rebate after depositing the property tax for the financial year 2026-27 by July 31,” she said.

However, the residents demanded the government to extend the deadline, so that those who are left can avail the benefits of the scheme.

“The government should extend the deadline of this scheme, so that remaining people can avail the benefits as there were errors in property IDs of several people, due to which they could not self-certify the property IDs. In absence of self-certification, no benefits were given,” said Satnam Singh, a local resident.

He, along other residents, also urged the government to include the interest waiver on the property tax of the financial year 2025-26.