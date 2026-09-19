Karnal college organises week-long workshop on mental well-being

Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College for Women, Karnal, successfully organised a one-week workshop/training programme on ‘Mental well-being: From stress to strength, peace and happiness (A journey towards resilience and hope)’ from September 7 to 12.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Meenu Sharma by the Youth Red Cross, Institute-Level Task Force Committee, Red Ribbon Club, Yoga Club, Department of Psychology, and Departments of Music (Instrumental and Vocal), under the aegis of IQAC and IIC, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, District Branch.

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The programme aimed at nurturing mental health awareness, emotional balance, resilience, self-care and positive living among students. It offered a holistic journey encompassing yoga and conscious breathing, mental health literacy, psychological assessment and self-discovery, meditation and mindfulness, emotional awareness, stress management, and the healing power of music.

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Resource persons from JCI Karnal Agile, The Art of Living, Sahaj Yog Meditation Centre, Bharat Vikas Parishad Madhav Shakha, Karnal, and Vipassana enriched the sessions with their valuable insights, practical guidance and interactions with the students.

Meenu Sharma, Patron of the programme, emphasised that mental well-being is fundamental to a healthy, balanced and fulfilling life.

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Kulbir Malik, secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, District Branch, and Co-Patron of the programme, addressed the students and highlighted the importance of awareness, compassion, preparedness and timely support in promoting overall well-being.

Rajpal Choudhary, District Training Officer, Indian Red Cross Society, District Branch, and coordinator of the programme, emphasised the significance of creating a supportive environment, wherein students feel encouraged to seek help, develop resilience and take proactive steps towards their well-being.