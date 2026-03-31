Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill awarded ISO certification for excellence

The Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill has achieved a remarkable milestone by being awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for outstanding production and superior quality standards. Managing Director (MD) Aditi said this recognition would enhance the credibility and reputation of the mill’s products in both domestic and international markets. She said this was the first cooperative sugar mill in the past 15 years to secure the international standard certification.

Advertisement

Established in 1976 on 116 acres with an initial crushing capacity of 1,250 TCD, the mill began its first crushing season in 1976–77. Responding to increased sugarcane cultivation by farmers, the government expanded the mill’s capacity to 2,200 TCD in 1991–92. Further modernisation under the Chief Minister’s Swarn Jayanti Project in 2021 raised the capacity to 3,500 TCD. Today, the mill operates with advanced technology, producing sulphur-free refined sugar, she added.

Advertisement

Besides the new 3,500 TCD refined sugar plant, an 18 MW co-generation power plant was established, enabling the mill to win the national award for technical efficiency three times in a row. Over the years, Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill has earned 25 national-level awards, underscoring its leadership in innovation and efficiency.

Advertisement

In the current crushing season (2025–26), which began on November 26, 2025, the mill successfully completed operations on March 29, 2026, processing 38.82 lakh quintals of sugarcane. The co-generation plant produced 4.75 crore kWh units of electricity, of which 3.06 crore units were exported to the UHBVN, generating an additional net profit of Rs 19.46 crore.

MD Aditi emphasised that Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill continued to lead among cooperative mills in ensuring timely payments to the farmers, reinforcing its commitment to farmers’ welfare and sustainable growth.