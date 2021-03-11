Karnal: Cricketer Mrinank Singh, father booked for duping three of Rs 34 lakh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 31

Days after the arrest by the Mumbai Police, the Karnal police have registered a case of cheating against a Haryana-based cricketer identified as Mrinank Singh.

His father Ashok Kumar, a resident of Faridabad, has also been booked in this case.The father-son duo has been accused of duping Karnal’s youths of Rs 33,92,100 for participating in a two-day cruise party festival in Mumbai.

As per the reports, Mrinank Singh was arrested by Mumbai’s Juhu police in April for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 6 lakh.

Victims Shubhanshu Bajaj, Ansh and Gaurav Nagpal in their police complaint said they were lured by Mrinank and his father on the pretext of giving them tickets at a low price for participating in the cruise festival party. The duo introduced themselves as partners in an event management company and offered them one ticket for Rs 64,000.

The accused sent the victims photos of the tickets and asked them to transfer the amount.The victims confirmed to the police that they had received a message regarding the confirmation of the tickets, but when they inquired, those were found to be fake.

“When we asked the father-son duo to return our money, they kept on misleading us by making excuses and saying that they have applied for the approval from the company to refund the amount,” the victims said.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC against the duo has been registered.