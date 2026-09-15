Karnal cyber cell recovers 341 missing mobile phones

The Karnal police have recovered 341 missing mobile phones in the past eight-and-a-half months, bringing cheers to the faces of consumers who had lost their mobile phones. The recovered phones, worth lakhs of rupees, were formally handed over to citizens by Superintendent of Police Karan Goel at his office on Tuesday. The owners expressed happiness and thanked the Karnal cyber cell for their efforts.

SP Goel claimed that the recovery drive highlighted how technology and systematic investigation could turn seemingly lost property cases into successful recoveries. As per the SP, the cyber cell team, led by PSI Sunny, acted swiftly on complaints regarding missing mobile phones. The team employed a combination of IMEI tracking, digital surveillance, location analysis and technical investigation to trace the devices.

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Continuous efforts, detailed data analysis and effective use of technological resources enabled the team to trace and recover 341 mobile phones during the nine-month period. Constable Gaurav and woman constable Reena also played an important role in the recovery operation.

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Among those who received their recovered mobile phones were Amit of Shiv Colony, Surender of Newal, Ravi Sharma of Assandh, Mujahid of Darar, Gurpreet of Nissing, Deepak of Sector 13, Surender Kumar of Alewa, Sonu of Faridpur, Mahender of Indira Colony and Chhatar Singh of Samana Bahu, along with several other residents.

For many consumers, the return of their phones came as a pleasant surprise. They said they had almost given up hope of ever getting their devices back, but the persistent efforts and technical expertise of the Karnal police made the recovery possible.

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SP Karan Goel said the true value of technology lay in using it for the benefit of the people. He said the Karnal police was committed not only to preventing crime but also to providing quick solutions and relief to the citizens facing problems. The cyber cell is working with full dedication to assist the public and will continue to make effective use of technology to help the citizens in the future.