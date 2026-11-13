Karnal DC counsels school students on career choices

A career counselling programme was organised by the district administration at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sagga village on Wednesday. Two IAS officers including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anand Kumar Sharma and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya interacted with students and shared success mantras with them. They emphasised that setting clear goals, maintaining discipline, practising consistency, performing selfless work and participating in co-curricular activities are essential for building a successful future.

Addressing the students, Sharma said whether they are engaged in academics, sports or cultural activities, maintaining discipline and balancing time are equally important. Every activity should have a fixed time in their daily routine.

Explaining the importance of consistency, he said that students must make studying and other activities a regular habit rather than pursuing them for a day or two and then discontinuing them.

Highlighting the importance of hobbies, he advised the students to devote at least 30 minutes daily to activities of their interest, such as painting, reading books, music or dancing. Such activities help reduce stress, bring happiness and contribute to overall personality development.

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Sharma said that students should set clear goals and work towards achieving them without being concerned about the results. He stressed that there is no substitute for hard work and success cannot be achieved through shortcuts or by relying solely on luck.

He also directed Mamta, the career counselling in-charge, to dedicate at least 30 minutes once a week to providing career guidance to students and addressing their queries.

During the interactive session, girls outnumbered boys among the students who raised career-related questions. One student expressed interest in pursuing nursing, while another sought guidance on becoming a doctor.

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Responding to their queries, the DC explained that students aspiring to become doctors must develop a strong foundation in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in Classes 11 and 12, followed by qualifying the NEET examination. Admission is granted on the basis of NEET ranks. He advised the students to thoroughly study question papers from the previous four to five years to understand the examination pattern.

Regarding nursing courses, he informed the students that candidates from Science, Arts and Commerce streams can apply for GNM, although preference is given to students from the Science stream. Applications for the course are submitted through the DMER website. For BSc Nursing, qualifying the entrance examination is mandatory.

In response to a student’s query about becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA), Sharma explained that the process involves three major stages after Class 12 including foundation, intermediate and final.

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He explained that candidates must complete graduation and qualify the UPSC examination to enter the civil services. He advised the students preparing for competitive examinations to study NCERT books thoroughly and develop the habit of reading two newspapers regularly.

Regarding the qualifications required to become a lawyer, ADC Rahul Raiya explained that students can pursue law after Class 12 or graduation. Admission to the national law universities requires qualifying the CLAT examination.