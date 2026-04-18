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Home / Haryana / Karnal DC orders speedy procurement, lifting of crops

Karnal DC orders speedy procurement, lifting of crops

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:59 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Karnal: Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma inspects Jundla grain market on Saturday.
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Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma visited the Jundla and Assandh grain markets on Saturday to review wheat procurement, lifting arrangements and the gate pass system. He directed officials to ensure procurement follows prescribed standards and stressed the need to speed up lifting operations. He said farmers must not face any inconvenience and that all arrangements should run smoothly.

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During the visit, Sharma checked the moisture content of wheat using a moisture meter and reviewed gate pass and biometric verification procedures. He also examined basic facilities in the mandis and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

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Sharma said the government’s priority is timely procurement, lifting and payment for farmers’ produce. He directed nodal officers and supervisors to visit mandis regularly and coordinate closely with farmers and commission agents to ensure a seamless process. “Procurement is going on smoothly across the district. Officials have been directed to ensure speedy lifting,” the DC added.

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