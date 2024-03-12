Karnal DC reviews preparedness for LS polls

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Commissioner-cum- District Election Officer Uttam Singh on Monday held a meeting with officials and reviewed the preparedness for the polls. He directed them to ensure transparent and fair elections.

He told them that the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately after the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India. All officials were told to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct.

They were also told to thoroughly study the EC’s handbook to avoid any difficulties during the elections. They were instructed to inspect all polling booths in their respective assembly constituencies and ensure all necessary preparations for voting.

“Provision of drinking water, accessible toilets, electricity, ramps, and wheelchair availability at polling booths for differently-abled voters should be ensured,” said the DC.

He also directed officials to identify the “sensitive” and “highly sensitive” polling booths in their areas, so that extra force could be deployed there. They were asked to meet the representatives of all political parties and inform them about the guidelines issued by the EC regarding the model code of conduct.

DC Singh also asked officials to encourage more voters to cast their votes and provide them training on voting through EVMs. He emphasised on increasing the poll percentage at the booths where voter turnout was low in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

“Awareness programmes should be organised at such booths to educate people about the importance of voting to increase the turnout,” he said.

