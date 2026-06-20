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Home / Haryana / Karnal DC reviews SIR-2026 progress, warns officials of action over negligence

Karnal DC reviews SIR-2026 progress, warns officials of action over negligence

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Karnal Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma reviews SIR work at the KCGMC auditorium on Friday.
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Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr Anand Kumar Sharma on Friday reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 voter list campaign and directed all officials involved in the exercise to carry out their duties with seriousness.

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Addressing Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and supervisors at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Dr Sharma warned that negligence at any stage of the revision process would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against erring officials.

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He said the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, were closely monitoring the voter list revision process and conducting weekly reviews through video conferencing.

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Officials who fail to discharge their responsibilities diligently could face suspension and even registration of an FIR under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he said.

Appreciating the efforts of officials in the Karnal and Nilokheri Assembly constituencies, where more than 60 per cent of the work has already been completed, Dr Sharma urged Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in other constituencies to speed up door-to-door distribution and collection of forms. He also directed them to ensure timely uploading of voter details by June 21.

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Dr Sharma instructed supervisors to provide full support to BLOs and directed EROs to conduct surprise field inspections to monitor progress and motivate staff to complete the exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

“No eligible voter’s name will be deleted during the verification process. Only ineligible voters will be removed from the electoral rolls after due notice and verification procedures,” he said.

He added that the voter verification drive is being conducted from June 15 to July 14, 2026. Young people who attain the age of 18 years on the qualifying date of July 1, 2026, will also be eligible to enrol as voters.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, while claims and objections may be submitted between July 21 and August 20. These will be disposed of by the concerned EROs thereafter.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Sharma reviewed the work of BLOs during visits to a number of households. He interacted with voters, informed them about the benefits of the SIR exercise and urged people to participate in the programme enthusiastically.

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