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Home / Haryana / Karnal DC sets November 15 deadline for completion of library, Shivdham projects

Karnal DC sets November 15 deadline for completion of library, Shivdham projects

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:35 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Karnal DC Anand Kumar Sharma reviews progress of ongoing works at the mini-secretariat on Wednesday.
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Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has directed officials to complete the ongoing library and Shivdham projects by November 15. He instructed the departments concerned to expedite the work while ensuring quality standards. He also emphasised that visible progress must be made on the ground every week.

Sharma directed the CEO, Zila Parishad, to ensure the availability of books and furniture for all libraries, even before the construction of their buildings was completed.

“These projects are directly linked to the convenience and welfare of the general public, particularly the youth, and must, therefore, be treated as a priority,” said Sharma while reviewing the progress of the projects at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday. He instructed officials not to show any laxity in their implementation.

The DC also directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) to conduct regular field visits and monitor the progress of the works. “Projects where work has not yet started should be taken up at the earliest,” he said, assuring officials that the district administration would extend full cooperation to ensure their timely completion.

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He further clarified that there would be no shortage of funds for any village, adding that funds under the MPLAD scheme were also available for these projects.

He also instructed officials to include eligible works under the Viksit Bharat Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Yojana (VB-G RAM G), earlier known as MGNREGA, to accelerate the development of these facilities.

During the meeting, CEO, Zila Parishad, Amit Khokhar informed that libraries had already been established in 128 villages, while work in another 53 villages had also been completed. Work in the remaining villages was underway. He said a letter had been sent to the headquarters regarding the provision of books and furniture for the libraries. The department had also provided furniture for some libraries.

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