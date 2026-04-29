Karnal DC, SP listen to grievances of villagers during night stay program

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya listened to the grievances of the general public during a night stay program at Dakhwala Gujaran village in the district on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

They resolved their majority of the issues on the spot and assured that public problems will be addressed in a time-bound manner. Village sarpanch Gautam Ranga welcomed the officials in the village.

Advertisement

Villagers and members of the gram panchayat highlighted concerns related to the village. Responding to complaints related to the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Sharma instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections of the veterinary hospital and ensure the availability of a veterinary doctor in the village.

Advertisement

Taking note of villagers’ demand for bus services, he directed the GM Roadways on the spot to provide bus connectivity to the village.

He also ordered strict monitoring against illegal mining in the area. On requests for a sports stadium and library, the DC assured that efforts would be made to construct these facilities with government support.

Advertisement

Dr Sharma also emphasised the importance of HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer, describing it as safe and without side effects.

He highlighted that the government is providing the vaccine free of cost for girls’ health and urged parents to ensure their daughters receive it.

He reminded citizens that the Census 2026 will begin on May 1 and encouraged everyone to participate and provide accurate information. Dr Sandeep Abrol also shared detailed information about HPV vaccination during the programme.