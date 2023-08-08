Karnal dengue patients suffer in absence of specialised machine

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 7

Dengue cases are increasing across the district, but the blood centre at the District Civil Hospital is running without an apheresis machine, which is used for assistance in blood component therapy. The blood centre has received highest marks in a survey conducted by the National Quality Assurance Scheme (NQAS), recently. In the absence of the machine, patients are being treated with random donor platelets (RDP) or small packs of platelets.

Procedure costs Rs 11K at pvt blood bank The cost of Apheresis procedure is Rs 11,000 per kit at the private blood bank, and Rs 8,500 at the government blood bank.

If dengue is confirmed by Elisa testing, and the patient is admitted to a government hospital then they are given single donor platelets or a jumbo pack of platelets free of cost

However, an Apheresis machine is available at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and a couple of adjoining districts are attached to the medical college so that single donor platelets (SDP) can be made available to the dengue patients. When the number of cases increase, the demand for single donor platelets or a jumbo pack of platelets increases, so there is an urgent need for the machine at the District Civil Hospital, said a senior official of the Health Department.

As per the authorities, an apherasis machine, plays a crucial role in treating thrombocytopenic patients. The district has reported 20 cases, so far. However, they have been treated and did not require any jumbo pack of platelets.

The Haryana State Blood Transfusion Council (HSBTC) had given its nod for the purchase of the machine last year, but there is no headway in this regard.

“We sent our demand to the HSBTC in May last year, which was accepted and the process to purchase is going on. We are hopeful that we will get the machine in a couple of months,” said Dr Sanjay Verma, Regional Blood Transfusion Officer, District Civil Hospital, Karnal.

#dengue #Karnal