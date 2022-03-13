Karnal District Town Planner sent to 3-day police remand

Vikram Singh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 12

District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Singh and his driver Balbir, who were arrested on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively, from the DTP’s residence in Sector 6, were produced in the court by a team of State Vigilance Bureau, from where they were taken on three-day police remand.

Cops to investigate involvement of others

  • On recovery of Rs78 lakh from his residence, Vigilance Bureau says the accused ‘confessed’ to have earned this money through illegal means
  • With the DTP on three-day remand, the police look to probe the involvement of others and how much assets he has made through illegal means

Now, they will be produced in the court on March 15, said Inspector Sachin, a team member. “We are yet to determine the involvement of others in this nexus. We are probing where and how much property the arrested DTP has made. We are also inquiring with whom he used to share the bribe money,” he added. “We believe the arrested DTP can has share in illegal colonies. We also suspect the value of his properties is higher than his income, so we are investigating all angles. Our team is also searching his Panchkula residence,” said Inspector Sachin.

After his arrest, the police also recovered Rs 78.64 lakh in cash along with the details of moveable and immovable properties from his residential premises. The team members have also recovered jewellery and documents pertaining to agricultural land, one flat and 12 plots. Documents pertaining to investments in shares, mutual funds and crypto currencies have also been recovered. “After probing the DTP, we have collected the money from his house and he has confessed to have collected this money as bribe from various people,” he said.

The accused had also purchased vehicles and plots in cash, which will also be investigated, he said. He appealed the residents that whoever was harassed by the DTP and had allegedly been forced to give him money could come to the office and file a complaint.

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

