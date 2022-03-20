Karnal DTP’s remand extended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 19

The police remand of the District Town Planner (DTP), Vikram Kumar, has been extended for five more days. He was produced in the court on Friday.

The police informed the court that for a detailed investigation and also to ascertain the involvement of others in this nexus, they need his police remand for more days. The police are not divulging the outcome of the inquiry.

“We have taken the police remand of the DTP for five more days. The investigation is going on,” said Inspector Sachin Kumar, a member of the State Vigilance Bureau team. —