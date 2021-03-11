Karnal Dy Commissioner checks poll readiness

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Anish Yadav on Saturday visited various polling booths, strong rooms and counting centres at four civic bodies of the district, which will go to polls on June 19. Nissing, Assandh, Taraori and Gharaunda are the civic bodies where the elections will be conducted.

The counting of Gharaunda MC will be conducted at the badminton hall of the school. He also asked Returning Officer Abhay Singh Jangra to ensure preparations were complete at polling stations, strong room and counting centres. He also directed that videography be done of the counting process. Besides, CCTV should be installed. The DC along with SDM INDRI-cum-Returning Officer, Taraori, visited various booths in Taraori. Yadav also visited Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nissing.