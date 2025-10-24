Karnal expands in-situ stubble management area to 1.5 lakh acres

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Karnal, has expanded its area under in-situ stubble management to nearly 1.5 lakh acres this season, an increase from about 1 lakh acres last year. The area under ex-situ has come down to 2.25 lakh acres from 2.75 lakh acres.

The surge in in-situ reflects growing awareness among farmers about the environmental and agronomic benefits of in-situ residue management, which involves mixing paddy straw back into the soil instead of burning it.

Officials claimed that in-situ practice not only reduces pollution caused by stubble burning but also improves soil fertility, retains moisture and enhances organic content.

“Farmers in Karnal are showing enthusiasm towards in-situ and ex-situ management. Continuous awareness campaigns, easy access to crop residue management (CRM) machines and technical guidance have motivated farmers to adopt sustainable practices,” Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

He said that with around 3,500 super seeders, 900 mulchers and 350 units of bailers, cutters and hay rakes, the district has adequate machinery support for both in-situ and ex-situ residue management.

The department estimates that around 8.5 lakh MT of paddy straw would be managed under in-situ and ex-situ operations this season. Of this, 1 lakh MT is expected to be used as fodder, 2.5 lakh MT is expected to be mixed into the soil and the remaining 5 lakh MT to be used as bailer which will further be supplied to industries including those in the liquor and bioenergy sectors and others, he added.

Singh emphasised that the department’s goal is to bring stubble burning down.

However, farmers are facing challenges due to limited bailer machines and labour shortage during the festival season. A bailer machine requires 25 to 30 labourers for efficient operation and the current shortfall has prompted many farmers to shift towards in-situ management methods.

“I have been waiting for a bailer machine for stubble management, but there are limited bailers. Due to festival season, there is a shortage of labour also due to which I am not able to manage stubble. I have no option but to use in-situ methods to mix the stubble into the soil,” said Rajinder Singh, a farmer.

“Labour shortage made it difficult to use bailers, so we decided to use mulchers and seeders instead. Government support and availability of machines in our cooperative society helped us manage stubble efficiently,” said Krishan, another farmer.

Sandeep Kumar, a farmer from Bhaini Khurd village who mixed stubble into the soil, said, “Using the super seeder has made our work easier and more beneficial in the long run. The soil remains fertile and we save money on fertilisers. I appeal to farmers to adopt in-situ methods for eco-friendly agriculture.”