Karnal farmer hurt in firing by thieves, 1 held

Panipat, December 28

Four miscreants, who came to steal a transformer’s copper coils installed in the fields in Dabarki Kalan village of Karnal district, fired at a farmer in the wee hours of Thursday.

The farmers and villagers gathered there and nabbed a member of the gang. Later, they handed him over to the police.

The injured farmer, Deshraj, was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Medical College. The police have registered a case.

Rajpal of Dabarki Kalan village — in his complaint to the Kunjpura police — said that he went to make rounds of the fields at around 2 am. He heard some human voices near his tubewell. He came back home and told his family members. After that, he along with Deshraj, Sanjeev, Sanjay, Vinod, Tejbhan and others reached there and saw that a person was on the transformer and three others were standing nearby.

When they went close, the thieves attacked them. The person on the transformer jumped down and shot at Deshraj. The farmers made a loud noise after which scores of villagers gathered there. “We caught the miscreant who had fired at my nephew Deshraj,” Rajpal said.

The miscreant has been identified as Abid of Jalalabad of Uttar Pradesh.

