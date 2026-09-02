Karnal farmers demand paddy procurement from Sept 15, milk prices at Rs 80-100 per litre, sugarcane at Rs 600 per quintal

With the paddy harvesting season approaching, farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU - Sir Chhotu Ram) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have started raising their demand to start the official procurement of paddy from September 15 instead of October 1, citing PR varieties are likely to arrive early in grain markets across the state.

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Besides, they demanded milk prices should be increased to Rs 80 to Rs 100 per litre, saying that rising costs of cattle feed and other inputs had made dairy farming difficult. The farmers also demanded an increase in the price of sugarcane, arguing that higher sugar prices should be reflected in the price paid to growers. They demanded that the sugarcane rates should be increased to at least Rs 600 per quintal.

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To press their demands, farmers took out a protest march in the city on Wednesday. They handed over a memorandum to Nayab Tehsildar addressed to the Chief Minister, urging the state government to take immediate action on their demands.

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Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), said paddy procurement in Haryana’s grain markets should start from September 15 as the arrival of PR varieties, which is procured by the government on MSP, is likely to start soon in large quantities. “The paddy harvesting season is approaching and farmers would soon start bringing their produce to the grain markets,” he said, adding that the permissible maximum moisture limit for paddy should be increased from 17 per cent to 20 per cent. “Farmers often face difficulties and losses at grain markets due to moisture-related quality restrictions,” he added.

He alleged that the existing moisture norms are difficult to meet when the crop was harvested using combines. “The moisture level in grains reaches to more than 17 percent when crop is harvested with combine,” Mehla maintained.

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Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, State Core Committee member of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) said that costs of cattle feed and other inputs increased, so the government should direct the government agencies as well as co-operative societies to fix milk rates between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per litre.

“The cost of feed has increased continuously, while farmers are not getting a remunerative price for milk. Many livestock owners have started giving up dairy business as it has become too expensive. If milk prices are not increased, farmers will not be able to continue with dairy farming,” the farmers said.

Chhatarpal Sindhar, district president of the union, said that sugar prices have increased, so the prices of sugarcane should also be increased. “Unless farmers get a better rate, they will not be encouraged to plant sugarcane in the coming season,” he added.

Meanwhile, they announced that a mahapanchayat will be held in Pehowa on September 10, where some decisions are expected to be taken.