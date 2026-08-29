Karnal farmers get bumper return on 1509 basmati variety

After farmers in Uttar Pradesh (UP) recorded good arrivals of the early-sown Pusa basmati 1509 variety over the past few weeks and fetched good returns, farmers in Karnal have now started bringing their produce to the mandis as harvesting gathers pace across the region. They are also getting good prices for their crop.

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At present, Pusa basmati 1509 is being sold at Rs 3,900 to Rs 4,100 per quintal. During the previous month, the variety was fetching between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,900 per quintal.

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Prices up by Rs 1,000 per quintal from last year

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The current prices are considerably higher than last year, when the variety was being sold at Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,800 per quintal during the corresponding period.

Basmati rice varieties are cultivated largely for export. Pusa Basmati 1121, Pusa basmati 1509 and CSR-30 are among the varieties known for their aroma and quality.

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As per data from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), arrivals of Pusa 1509 have also increased compared with last year. So far, around 91,214 metric tonnes (MT) of the variety have arrived at various grain markets in the district, against 60,199 MT during the corresponding period last year.

Karnal grain market records highest arrivals

The Karnal grain market has recorded the highest arrivals, with around 69,994 MT of Pusa 1509 received so far, compared with 41,808 MT during the corresponding period last year. The Gharaunda grain market has received around 6,643 MT, against 6,197 MT last year, while Taraori has recorded 3,161 MT, compared with 2,695 MT during the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, the Indri grain market has received around 11,410 MT, against 9,499 MT last year. The Nilokheri and Kunjpura grain markets have recorded arrivals of around 32 MT and 13 MT, respectively.

Isham Singh, a farmer from Kunjpura who brought Pusa 1509 cultivated on around 10 acres to the Karnal grain market, said his crop was sold at Rs 3,936 per quintal. Expressing satisfaction with the prevailing rates, Singh said the prices had provided farmers with some much-needed relief.

“The rates are encouraging compared with last year. If prices remain around this level in the coming days, farmers will be able to get a good return for their crop,” he further added.

Vikram, another farmer, said his crop was sold at Rs 4,020 per quintal. “Last year, it was sold at Rs 2,400 per quintal and this year it fetched a good price,” he added.

Traders and commission agents expect arrivals to rise further in the coming days as weather conditions improve and harvesting gathers pace.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president of the Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said, “The arrival of Pusa 1509 is expected to increase in the coming days as harvesting continues. In the coming days, farmers may get more attractive prices.”

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