Candle march held in Ambala against paper leaks, police action

People from all walks of life participated in a candle march organised to protest against the alleged paper leaks, rising unemployment, irregularities in the recruitment process, and police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar on Thursday evening in Ambala Cantonment.

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Carrying candles under the banner “Ambala Stands with the Youth”, the march began from Railway Road, passed through Sadar Bazaar, and reached the Old Grain Market. Passing through the main markets, the march saw the participation of a large number of citizens from all sections of society, including students, women, youth, employees, traders, and members of social organisations.

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The people participating in the march said the need of the hour was not to support or oppose any specific political party, but to protect the future of lakhs of young people who toil for years preparing for competitive examinations. If deserving and hardworking youth lose faith in the system, it impacts the entire nation’s social and economic future.

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They said the future of the country’s youth is paramount. Therefore, it is essential to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations and conduct impartial inquiries into the alleged irregularities so that strict action can be taken against the guilty. Local leader Chitra Sarwara, who led the march, said, “A call was given for a social and all-party march to express solidarity with the nation’s youth. It was not a show of strength, but a demonstration of support, signifying that we stand with the youth, the Constitution, and morality.”

“The country’s youth are currently fighting not a political battle, but a struggle for their future, dignity, and justice. The controversies surrounding alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations and recruitment processes have deeply hurt the trust and aspirations of lakhs of young people. Investigations and arrests by agencies in several cases have raised serious questions regarding the transparency of the examination system,” she said.

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She further said the government should restore the confidence of the youth. The police action against students peacefully protesting for their demands at Jantar Mantar has created an atmosphere of anguish and discontent across the country.

“In a democracy, dissent should be addressed through dialogue and constitutional processes rather than the use of force. We will continue this peaceful public awareness campaign to safeguard the rights of the youth, ensure fair recruitment processes, protect educational and employment opportunities, and strengthen democratic values,” Chitra added.